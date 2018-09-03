Memphis firefighter injured during Labor Day apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A firefighter was injured during an apartment fire early Monday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Edgewater Apartments at 4:31 that morning.
When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was visible from the two-story wood frame apartments.
Ultimately, 37 emergency response personnel responded to the call.
The fire was brought under control by 4:44 a.m.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn on his right hand. He was treated and released on the scene.
Four apartment units had smoke, fire and/or water damage. Estimated $35,000 in structure damage was done to the building.
The fire was caused by food unattended on the stove in the kitchen. The home did have a working smoke detector.
