Memphis firefighters targeted for multiple car break-ins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Firefighters were targeted in a slew of car break-ins at station 56 Tuesday night.

    The Memphis Firefighters Association posted the news on Twitter Wednesday morning.

    Six car windows were smashed in. The Association’s President Thomas Malone told FOX13 no major items were taken, but said it does not excuse the thieves from their actions.

    “The very person that is stealing from these people, it may be there house or their family that needs intervention from the fire department,” he said.

    Malone said MFD is investigating the crime and they have reported it to MPD.

    He told us they’re looking to possibly build a fence around the parking lot if this becomes a trend.

    “In some instances, we’ve put up cameras at the stations,” he said. “Might be something we have to look at.”

    Malone said this is not the first time a station has been targeted. He said it has happened frequently and they have added security cameras to stations in Frayser and South Memphis.

    We also found out station 11 on Union Ave. was broken into last year.

