0 Memphis Flyer is warning locals about a fake 'Best of Memphis' awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Every year, the Memphis Flyer gives out locally prestigious awards. They call them the "Best of Memphis" awards.

Now, a warning: if you find an email in your inbox saying you won a "Best of Memphis" award, the Flyer said it's probably not their real award.

"We call these vanity awards. And they not only target businesses, but they also target individuals. You know, there are a lot of different publications that you can get your name published for a fee," said Nancy Crawford with the Mid-South BBB.

Crawford said this is an old scam, resurfacing. She said fake award companies will reach out to businesses congratulating them on a win – but the only criteria are that the phony award company found the business's name and phone number on the internet.

"They're going to tell you've done a wonderful job of marketing your company, but that just means you've put your information out there, and we found it," she said.

FOX13 reached out to the editor of the Memphis Flyer, Bruce VanWyngarden. He said, first and foremost, the Memphis Flyer will never charge award winners money.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

VanWyngarden also said the Best of Memphis awards are trademarked, so giving out illegitimate Best of Memphis awards is not only confusing but illegal.

So how do you make sure this doesn't happen to you or your business? If you're notified that you've won an award, the BBB advises you learn everything you can about who's giving the award.

If it's coming from a mystery company, they say its likely the company just wants your money. And if you didn't apply for an award and the group can't tell you how you were nominated, the BBB said that chances are, the award isn't legit.

"Those awards mean something. And if these fake awards gain ground, then it dilutes the meaning of the real one," Crawford said.

A few additional tips from the BBB include: If there's a cost associated with the award, scrutinize it even more closely.

Finally, ask specific questions about how your company or organization was chosen for an award and find out how many similar awards are given each year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.