0 Memphis food truck mobile again after pastor buys him new generator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis food truck operator is mobile again after a Southaven pastor buys him a new generator.

We first told you this story Monday. Thieves stole a generator, grounding the man's business.

A generous reverend was watching our story and decided to help.

"Pastor Darrel Petties, you doing alright," said Darrel Petties as he and Kourtney Johnson shook hands for the first time.

Johnson needed help after thieves stole his generator off his food truck Sunday. Pastor Petties saw the story on FOX13 and was moved.

"I called him up and I said hey if nobody has bought that generator, I would love the privilege," said Pastor Darrel Petties of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

Our cameras were allowed inside the Home Depot as Pastor Petties paid more than $1,000 to buy a brand-new generator, just like the one the crooks took.

"Man we got to get you up and running so you can make some Christmas money. It is Christmas time," said Petties.

Without a generator to power his truck, Johnson couldn't travel to events to make during the slow winter holiday season.

"No kind of income coming in and bills still coming in," said Kourtney Johnson, the owner of Jungle Burger Bros.

Now this 20-year-old full-time student is back in business thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

His uncle told FOX13 he will make sure thieves will have a hard time stealing from his nephew again

"Basically, they are going to weld it down to the truck," said Antonio Chew.

Looking at the his generator about to be installed to his food truck, Kourtney Johnson said, "I want to thank Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and Pastor Petties and I want to say Jungle Burger is back in business."

Tonight @FOX13Memphis a follow up to my story about a young food truck owner who had his generator stolen. Meet the pastor who decided to buy another one and the reasons why. pic.twitter.com/8EC48xywuK — Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) December 13, 2018

