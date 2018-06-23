  • Memphis funeral goes up in flames minutes before service begins

    A funeral home burst into flames when lightning struck the building early Saturday morning. 

    Storms blew through the area bringing with them strong winds and dangerous lightning. 

    Around 8:30 a.m., the lightning hit the Forest Hill Funeral Home on the 5000 block of Holmes.

    Family of the woman who was set to be laid to rest told FOX13 they were able to get the body of the funeral home.

    FOX13's Chloe Morroni was on the scene and spoke with the family. Hear their story tonight on FOX13's News at 5 p.m.

