0 Memphis gangs look to recruit students this summer, MPD reminds kids to stay safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On the last day of school, Memphis police officers involved in the Community Outreach Program Unit in several schools gave students that last piece of advice to stay safe this summer.

After a long school year students say they are ready for the summer.

Woodale Middle School student Christopher Cheairs will be in high school next year. “Of course I’ll be going outside and going to different places,” Cheairs said.

Trending stories:

Cheairs said he understands how important it is to stay safe this summer and avoid any negative activity.

“During the summer I usually stay in and worry about my education to make sure I can become the best student,” Cheairs said.

Memphis police officer Clayton Turner is a part of MPD’s Community Outreach Program Unit that mentors students throughout the school year.

Today, Turner and several other COP unit officers spoke with their students at several schools for the last time for the school year.

“I try to deal with the ones that are fair and taking the advice and that are actually doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Turner said.

Turner said around this time every year officers in the COP unit always worry about their students who end up following the wrong crowd and getting involved in crime.

“Happens a bit at least once or twice every year very difficult to deal with especially when you have to go to funerals,” Turner said.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson told he’s been taking time this week telling students his story to encourage students to do right this summer.

“I did the wrong thing, I did the wrong decision in the 10th grade to bring a gun to school,” Parkinson said.

Parkinson says his bad decision should be an example to students of what could happen if they make the wrong choices.

“A child could have lost his life, I could have been locked up in prison for the rest of my life and I wouldn’t be here as State Representative telling my story,” Parkinson said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.