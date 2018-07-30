Memphis grandma sneaks drugs into jail through a bag of chips, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother is behind bars after investigators say she tried to sneak drugs into the Shelby County jail through a bag of chips.
Gae Dickinson came to the jail with her grandson Saturday evening to visit inmate suspect Christopher Adams.
While in visitation, Dickinson was seen passing an open bag of chips to inmate Adams.
When police got the bag from inmate Adams, they found two pink balloons inside, according to MPD.
Inmate Adams and Dickinson were both detained by the correction center staff. Another woman was detained on the scene because she was with Dickinson.
Investigators determined one balloon contained a small plastic bag of a green leafy substance, along with another small plastic bag containing a white crystallized substance.
The second balloon had three plastic bags of a white crystallized substance.
The green leaky substance was tested positive for THC, totaling 4.3 grams of weed. Officers say the white crystallized substance tested positive for meth, totaling 4.4 grams.
Dickinson was charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts possession of a controlled substance, and four counts taking contraband into penal facility.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}