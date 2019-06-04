0 Memphis grandmother desperate for answers 1 year after grandson, friend killed behind middle school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother is searching for answers a year after someone killed her grandson and his friend behind a middle school.

Detectives with the Memphis Police Department said they need help with any information in the 2018 homicide.

RELATED: 4 people dead after 3 separate shootings in one Memphis neighborhood

Sandra Boyd told FOX13 she is confident her grandson’s killer is still out there. She said coming to the spot where he was killed is not easy.

Tristan Gansman, 19, and his friend – Johnny Tate – were found shot to death by officers on June 4, 2018 in a car beside a dumpster behind Treadwell Middle School.

“It’s sad, it’s just sad,” said Boyd. “He was just starting his life. He didn’t even get a good chance.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Boyd said her quest for justice continues as detectives are still searching for leads in the case. Memphis police told FOX13 there is no update in Gansman’s case.

According to Boyd, Gansman did not hang out with negative people.

"Somebody needs to answer for this. There are two families involved that are hurting. We want answers," Boyd said.

Coming to that spot where Gansman was killed reminds Boyd of why she needs to continue to push her grandson’s story in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

She said members of her family have a message for the killer.

"When they do catch you, I am going to be in that courtroom every day of your trial," said Boyd.

A vigil for the two victims will take place behind Treadwell Middle School Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.