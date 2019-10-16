Memphis Greenspace given greenlight by Supreme Court to relocated confederate statues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New details have been released from the City of Memphis concerning the removal of Confederate statues.
Sons of Confederate Veterans filed an appeal concerning the removal of the statues. However, FOX13 has learned the Supreme Court has denied the application.
The family of Nathan Bedford family still has a case in chancery court in Shelby County.
Here’s the full statement from the City of Memphis concerning the statues:
“We’re pleased with the Supreme Courts’ denial of the application of the Sons of Confederate Veterans petition to review the dismissal of this case in the lower Courts. This decision effectively ends this litigation and allows Memphis Greenspace to relocate the statues to an appropriate venue outside of Shelby County. Every decision the City of Memphis has made throughout this process has been thoughtful and most importantly, legal.”
President of Memphis Greenspace, Van Turner, also released a statement:
“With the same energy we used to remove confederate statues—physical and cultural barriers—from our public parks, we will now place that energy toward further activating them.
With the support of our partners Memphis River Parks Partnership, Downtown Memphis Commission, and funders of Reimagining the Civic Commons, Memphis Park enhancements are officially, as of today, underway to further beautify and build community in these spaces.”
