0 Memphis Grizz Girl makes top 20 for 'So You Think You Can Dance'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Grizz Girl/Mid-South dance teacher brought her talents to the silver screen as a top 20 contestant on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’

Dayna Madison will compete for a top 10 spot this Monday.

“It’s wild… like, the fact that so many people can see the show and see my name on the screen is surreal, Madison said.”

We talked to Madison about her time in Memphis. She called it “hip-hop nation”.

“I could definitely say that being in Memphis and learning hip-hop from the top choreographers and top dancers in Memphis has shaped me as a better dancer for sure,” she said.

She is a dance teacher at Center Hill Middle School and SubRoy Studios.

Madison spent two years on the University of Memphis pom squad before joining the Grizz Girl team.

“I grew up with people telling me dance is not a sport all the time, and I’m always like, you just don't know because you don’t do it,” she said.

She spent two weeks in Los Angeles at the academy, which is basically an intensive workshop where they show off different dance styles to make it to the top 20.

Though she’s competing, Madison told us she made amazing friends through those weeks.

“I’ve met like some of my best friends in the two weeks that I was in L.A. at the academy,” she said. “And, if I could do it again I definitely would.”

Watch Madison compete Monday at 8 central on FOX13.

