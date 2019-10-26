0 Memphis Grizzlies are ready for a new era

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The "Grit and Grind" era is over for the Memphis Grizzlies and that's okay. In fact, it's been a long time coming.

First-year head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked about his coaching philosophy on media day. Does it mirror the beloved gritty style?

Jenkins hopes fans are ready for a new wave.

"Hopefully the fans are really excited about our kind of next generation of style of play, next generation of players that we have here," Jenkins said.

The next generation style of play in the NBA is "pace and space". It's a time when the mid-range shot is rare, taken over by 3-point shooting guards and big men alike.

The next generation of player brings positional versatility. The Grizzlies are behind on both fronts but are finally starting to join in on the basketball revolution.

"Create a style of unselfishness on offense where five guys are playing together with a lot of different random actions," he said. "Trying to get to the paint and then spread it out and shoot a lot of threes. Let it fly."

Whether you are a big or a guard, Jenkins wants his players to "let it fly".

Where this shooting will come from remains to be seen.

The Grizzlies shot 31.8% from three in five preseason games.

His time with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks provided an education on implementing pace and space into an offense. Elements of this include attacking early.

Don't worry, though. Jenkins said his team will still uphold an aggressive mentality on the defensive end.

Just expect players to "let it fly" a little more.

"Our twos and threes, super confident in their ability to shoot the three," he said. "It's with all of our guys. As I said one through five, big emphasis of ours. Letting it fly. That's going to be a big piece to our player development program for each of our guys."

