Memphis Grizzlies host job fair for 2019-20 basketball season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Are you a sports fanatic? Have you dreamed about working for the Memphis Grizzlies? Here's your chance to work for your favorite NBA team.
The Memphis Grizzlies plan to host a game-day job fair on August 6 starting at 2:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. at the FedExForum Grand Lobby.
Officials told FOX13 the Grizzlies are looking to fill several part-time event day positions, like Guest Services Attendant, Concierge, Box Office Attendant and more.
Each position will work about 28 hours per week during Grizzle games and FedExForum events.
If you're interested in working for the Grizzles, please bring your resume to the job fair.
For more information, visit grizzlies.com.
