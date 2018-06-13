Memphis Grizzlies hosting 2018 draft party at FedEx Forum

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for next week's NBA draft, and you can watch it with them!
The team is hosting a free draft party at FedEx Forum.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the draft starts at 6 p.m.
The first 150 fans will also win a free I Love Memphis koozie.
Parking will be free that night at the forum. Tickets are free, but you are asked to RSVP.
