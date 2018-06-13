  • Memphis Grizzlies hosting 2018 draft party at FedEx Forum

    Updated:

    The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for next week's NBA draft, and you can watch it with them!

     The team is hosting a free draft party at FedEx Forum.

     Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the draft starts at 6 p.m.

    The first 150 fans will also win a free I Love Memphis koozie.

    Trending stories:

    Parking will be free that night at the forum. Tickets are free, but you are asked to RSVP. 

    Click here to register

        

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis Grizzlies hosting 2018 draft party at FedEx Forum

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot in the face at West Memphis apartment complex, sources say

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person shot in Hickory Hill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Warm start for Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kim Kardashian to visit Memphis on Wednesday, report says