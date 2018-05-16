Memphis Grizzlies land 4th pick in 2018 NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies will pick 4th in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The Grizzlies entered Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery with the second best odds of landing the number one pick.
Memphis was plagued by injuries to its biggest stars during the 2017-18 season. Point guard Mike Conley missed the majority of the year with an achilles injury, Chandler Parsons was in and out of the lineup, Marc Gasol did not play the second half of back-to-backs, and Tyreke Evans was absent for personal reasons down the stretch run.
Trending stories:
- Mid-South mother fighting for her life, family pleads for your help
- Teens kill mother possum and 4 babies in Snapchat video, police say
- Former teacher charged with filming girls in locker room: "I'm a piece of s***", court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The Grizzlies finished the season with a 22-60 record. Only the Phoenix Suns were worse in 2018.
The last time the Grizzlies drafted this high was 2009. It's a draft many fans would like to forget.
Memphis selected Hasheem Thabeet second overall. It is regarded as one of the worst picks in recent draft history given the talent available.
James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Demar Derozan were selected between picks 3 through 9. All have gone on to make All-NBA teams and multiple All-Star games, while Thabeet is no longer in the league.
The Grizzlies are hoping for better luck with this selection. The NBA Draft will be held June 21 at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}