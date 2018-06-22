Memphis Grizzlies make selection with the 4th pick in 2018 NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The long-awaited pick for the Memphis Grizzlies has finally happened.
With the 4th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Jaren Jackson Jr., the slashing forward from Michigan State University.
The 6-foot-11 Jackson, whose father played in the league for 12 years, averaged 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his only year at MSU.
Jackson looks to get quality minutes for the Grizzlies in the 2018-19 season.
Despite his athletic traits, Jackson only played 22 minutes per game for the Spartans.
He did have a penchant for getting into foul trouble, averaging 8.6 fouls per 100 possessions.
