MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It will go down as one of the most memorable nights in Memphis Grizzlies history.
Originally slotted to pick eighth in the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft, the franchise moved up six spots and will now pick second overall, as determined Tuesday at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago.
It was a wild night – with the New Orleans Pelicans also moving up to get the top pick.
Most assume Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson is headed to New Orleans. The “Zion Sweepstakes” was a pipe dream for Memphis that came so close to coming true.
That leaves the Grizzlies at No. 2. Pre-draft rankings list electric Murray State point guard Ja Morant as the second-best prospect in this class.
Keep in mind that Morant could be the replacement for Mike Conley, who was on the trading block at the deadline and could be on the move this summer.
Another possibility is another Duke freshman RJ Barrett, who actually was the higher ranked prospect coming out of high school last year.
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers rounded out the top four picks for the draft.
The NBA draft is June 20 at the Barclays Center in New York.
