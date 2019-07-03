Memphis Grizzlies trade Chandler Parsons to Atlanta Hawks, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies have traded Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks.
According to league sources, the former Grizzlies forward has been traded for Hawks' forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee.
The announcement was posted via Twitter this morning.
Memphis has agreed to trade Chandler Parsons to Atlanta for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019
Sources also state Parsons and the Grizzlies were unable to agree on a buyout number, which resulted in the trade.
Memphis and Parsons were unable to agree on a buyout number, so Grizzlies made the trade with Atlanta. As @BobbyMarks42 says, it's easier to move out salaries by breaking Parsons' $25M into two smaller contracts. Hawks free a roster spot. https://t.co/guRiX905mW— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019
Parsons played 22 games with the Grizz, making it his longest game-playing streak with the team.
