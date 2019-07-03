  • Memphis Grizzlies trade Chandler Parsons to Atlanta Hawks, sources say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies have traded Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks.

    According to league sources, the former Grizzlies forward has been traded for Hawks' forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee.

    Sources also state Parsons and the Grizzlies were unable to agree on a buyout number, which resulted in the trade.

    Parsons played 22 games with the Grizz, making it his longest game-playing streak with the team.

