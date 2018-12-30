0 Memphis group focused on decreasing crimes in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group that is focused on preventing violent crimes is putting things in place to save as many lives as possible from violence in the New Year.

According to stats given to FOX13 Sunday afternoon from the Memphis Police Department, there have 183 homicides this year.

That's seven more homicides from this time last year.

Reginald Johnson started “Stop the violence, let me live” after he became a victim of a violent crime and he even lost his son to violence.

The Memphis Police Department says they depend heavily on community-based groups to help prevent violent crimes. With two days left in 2018, the number of homicides is concerning to those who have experienced violence in the past.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"The violence has been consistent and it's not a police matter. It's a citizen matter on what we can do to help each other. It's been very violent this year," Johnson told FOX13.

Recently, Johnson decided to step away from his job and pour his extra time into saving lives from being a victim or a suspect of violent crimes.

"This cycle is going to continue if we don't do anything to stop it," Johnson said.

Johnson spoke to FOX13 about the importance of reaching out to young people in areas where they are vulnerable of being a victim or suspect of a violent crime. Johnson says groups like his are needed to help the Memphis Police Department prevent a lot of senseless violence.

"When I retired, my whole life has been dedicated to helping young people," Johnson told FOX13.

Johnson says the ideal goal is to have no one lose their life due to violence, but a more realistic goal is to decrease the number of homicides by half.

"If we stop the violence, any individual walking the street is in possibility of a crime. If we stop the violence we all can live," Johnson said.

The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they meet monthly with members of the clergy, business, and community about the violence in the City of Memphis.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.