0 Memphis high school once infested with rats holds open house ahead of reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A grand open house was held at what was once a rat-infested Shelby County high school.

On Friday, Kirby High School students and parents got their first look inside the school after a rat infestation shut the school down for months.

The district was forced to close the school in September when rats were found.

Over the past few months, SCS told FOX13 major renovations have been made to the building.

More than 800 students were sent to three different campuses while the school was being renovated.

“I’m super excited, excited for our kids and families to come back home,” said Principal Steevon Hunter.

Hunter said it took a lot of preparation getting students ready for their second semester in the original building.

The renovations totaled $2 million. A district spokesperson said that included technology, furniture and ceiling panels in the building, which is essential.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

And FOX13 got the chance to walk through the revamped hallways and about five rooms, including the cafeteria and library.

Natalia Powers, a spokesperson for SCS, said the recommendations they received from their vendors will help eliminate rodent problems, such as the ones in 2018 that were seen near the school.

“They required us to have a few days of quiet time to ensure that there was no movement of any kind of pest or any kind of rodents or anything like that, so we’ve passed that test,” said Powers.

Investigators said rats were nesting in an old auto shop near the back of the school near the greenhouse.

Powers said the greenhouse has been detached from the building, and six pest control positions have been added.

Their job is to find out how they can protect the buildings to prevent something like this from happening again.

Students will be back in class in the school Monday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.