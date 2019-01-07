Memphis high school once infested with rats reopens

Students at a once rat-infested Shelby County high school returned to classes early Monday morning.
The district was forced Kirby High School to close the school in September when rats were found.
On Friday, Kirby High School students and parents got their first look inside the school after a rat infestation shut the school down for months.
The renovations totaled $2 million. A district spokesperson said that included technology, furniture and ceiling panels in the building, which is essential.
More than 800 students were sent to three different campuses while the school was being renovated.
