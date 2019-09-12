0 Memphis high school principal resigns after possible accusations of inappropriate behavior

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Manassas High School Principal, Dr. Otis Clayton, resigned from his position. This comes after accusations of inappropriate behavior, not involving a student.

A spokesperson with Shelby County Schools said Clayton resigned August 24.

FOX13 filed an open record request today to get a copy of his investigation documents, because there are still plenty questions about what exactly happened.

Back in July, we told you the SCS superintendent sent an email to board members that said the investigation was brought to his attention.

We also reached out to the Memphis Police Department concerning the case. MPD told us they presented all evidence to the District Attorney General's office. That led to a decision to NOT file criminal charges at this point.

Tim Jones is opening an outreach ministry across the street from the school, he said Clayton should have thought about the consequences.

"When you're in authority you always got to take the higher road, you got to think things through because you're held accountable to a higher standard," Jones explained.

It's still unclear what exactly happened that led to the investigation. We reached out to school administrators in the district who are friends with Clayton.

They told us they're shocked to hear the former principal is in the hot seat because they said he is a good person.

We tried to talk to Clayton, but we could not reach him by phone or at his home. We went to his home to get his side of the story, but no one came to the door.

