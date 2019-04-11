0 Memphis high school student earns historical scholarship to Ivy League university

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Freedom Preparatory Academy high school student is making history by becoming the first student ever from her school to be accepted into an Ivy League college.

Carlicia Beam is attending Dartmouth on a rugby scholarship.

It’s a sport she said helped her stay on the right path and overcome some of the city’s biggest challenges.

“I’m just grateful that I had the experience that I have because I know most people in my community, my color, don’t get a chance to do the things that I have done,” she said.

Life hasn’t always been easy for Beam.

The teen said gang members are on every corner in her Whitehaven neighborhood.

“I know that it’s very prevalent in my community, so I try to disassociate myself with people like that because I don’t want to be put in a position where everything I’ve worked hard for is compromised,” she said.

That’s what drew Beam to this sport, rugby.

Not only is the high school senior the first student in her school’s history to be accepted into an Ivy League school, she’s also one of the first female athletes to receive a rugby scholarship in a public school in Memphis, according to a school spokesperson.

“Rugby is everything. It’s my motivation, it’s my life. I spent the past three years traveling the country playing for all-star teams and getting myself out there and getting the exposure I need to be the person in am today,” Beam explained.

Beam said the sport teaches her a valuable lesson about leadership, something that will make a difference when she attends Dartmouth.

“I was going through that phase where you’re a teenager, do what you want to do, and rugby taught me discipline and communication,” she said.

“A sport that is not necessarily known to students of color, for them to take that on and embody it and take it in a life of their own really means great exposure for our kids,” said Tela McEwen, director of College Success.

FOX13 asked Beam what advice she would offer to students who want to walk in her shoes.

“I would tell them do not give up because your dreams for your life does matter,” she said.

Beam plans to major in chemistry and biology at the university.

One hundred percent of the students graduating from Freedom Prep are going to a four year college.

