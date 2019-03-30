0 Memphis home catches fire for second time in a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the second time in nearly a month, a house in Nutbush caught fire.

An explosion in February at the home in the 1300 block of Maria Street left a hole in the roof.

FOX13 was there Friday when another fire took off what was left of the roof.

However, fire investigators said someone set the home on fire this time. How they set the home on fire is still a mystery.

FOX13 learned police have been called to that home 28 times. There have been five arrests, two of them drug related in the last two years.

On Friday, the fire finished off what the explosion started, destroying the house.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to put the fire out at the home, even though most of the home was already damaged after an explosion in February.

Many people who live in the area told FOX13 they have not seen much activity around the home since it exploded.

They said it is shocking to see firefighters back at the home for a second time in more than a month.

The homeowner, Scott Rhodes, spoke to FOX13 after the first incident. Neighbors and firefighters said they didn’t see Rhodes before the fire.

In the last two months, officials have investigated one other arson in the area. Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire.

