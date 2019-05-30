  • Memphis home destroyed after cellphone catches fire while charging

    FRAYSER, Tenn. - An overheated cellphone caught fire inside a Memphis home – resulting in more than $50,000 worth of damage.

    The incident happened on May 29 at a home in the 1600 block of Oberle Avenue. Officials said flames were pouring from the one-story residence when firefighters arrived.

    Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 13 minutes of arriving on the scene, but the home had already sustained significant damage – $40,000 in structure and $15,000 to content – according to the Memphis Fire Department.

    Fire investigators determined the cause was a cellphone that overheated while it was charging. It burst into flames in a bedroom and spread throughout the house.

    Two children and an adult lived in the home.

