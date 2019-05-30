FRAYSER, Tenn. - An overheated cellphone caught fire inside a Memphis home – resulting in more than $50,000 worth of damage.
PHOTOS: Memphis home destroyed after cellphone catches fire while charging
The incident happened on May 29 at a home in the 1600 block of Oberle Avenue. Officials said flames were pouring from the one-story residence when firefighters arrived.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 13 minutes of arriving on the scene, but the home had already sustained significant damage – $40,000 in structure and $15,000 to content – according to the Memphis Fire Department.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Fire investigators determined the cause was a cellphone that overheated while it was charging. It burst into flames in a bedroom and spread throughout the house.
Two children and an adult lived in the home.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}