0 Memphis home set on fire days after being shot up twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Flames ripped through a Whitehaven home early Friday morning in what has been determined an arson by investigators.

The house, which is in the 1500 block of Eason Avenue, has seen three different attacks in less than a week.

On Sunday at 1:30 a.m., police said shots were fired into the home. Hours later at 8 p.m., the homeowner told police she found new bullet holes in the side window.

Then Friday at 2 a.m., police said someone set a fire in the bedroom.

FOX13 spent the day going through every single police report. FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo found out the homeowner believes this is all gang related.

She told police her sons went to court in early December for a shooting that happened three years ago. She said the suspect in that shooting, Deadrick Simmons, took a plea deal instead of going to trial.

The woman told iinvestigators she thinks his gang members are upset and are retaliating.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured every single attack.

The video shows a flash near the front door at the same time police say the shots were fired Sunday morning. The family was inside of the house at the time of the shooting.

That same night, police said someone shot at the house again. The homeowner told police she believes it was the same person from the earlier attack.

No one was home during the second shooting.

Monday morning, police were at the home searching the area for evidence.

The homeowner told police after these two incidents she decided it was best for her and her family to stay somewhere else; so when the home went up in flames Friday morning, no one was inside.

The neighbor showed FOX13 video of fire crews arriving, but she showed something extra to investigators.

The report said her video shows a dark colored car pulling into the drive way -- two people get out and go into the house. The report goes on to say that after about 20 minutes the people hop back into the car and get away.

The house was completely engulfed in flames, and now the family is without a home.

