Memphis home shot 25 times during drive-by, teen charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager is facing multiple charges after a southeast Memphis home was shot at least 25 times during a drive-by shooting.
August 15 around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7100 block of Chevy Chase Drive.
The victim told police the suspects were driving a black Ford Taurus shot about 25 times into her home.
She told police no one was inside the residence during the shooting. It was cost more than $3,000 and less than $10,000 to fix the damages.
On the same day around 6:25 that evening, a home in the 4500 block of Berrypick Lane was also shot up. That home is located in Sherwood Forest, about 10 miles away from the first drive-by.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He told police he was sitting outside his home when a black car with three people inside began shooting at him. Police said his home was struck with bullets while his wife was still inside the house.
Investigators determined Tyland Mitchell, 18, was one of the suspects responsible for the shootings.
Mitchell was located and taken into custody in the 7200 block of Germanshire Oaks Cove. He waived his rights and gave a typed statement admitting to being the shooter in both incidents.
Mitchell has been charged with two counts of criminal attempt-first degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony, and vandalism $2500 - $10,000.
Police said Mitchell is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court date is August 19, at 9:00 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}