Memphis home shot up for 2nd night in a row

A door and window were shot out when bullets were sprayed into a Memphis home.
According to posts on the NextDoor app, this is the second time in a row the home was shot up.
It does not appear anyone was hurt. The home is located on the 1000 block of White Station Road.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, there was no crime scene tape, however, MPD said it was still a crime scene.
FOX13 is LIVE from the home and will have the latest information on Good Morning Memphis.
