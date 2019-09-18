0 Memphis homeless man reunited with lost dog in touching viral video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A touching reunion between a man and his dog is warming hearts across the nation.

The Memphis Animal Services Facebook page shared the story of Anthony and his dog.

Anthony is an artist who found himself homeless after some devastating events in his life. He doesn't have a place to live, and he doesn't always have food to eat. But he has a best friend, a sweet dog named Bobo. And he always makes sure Bobo has enough to eat.

A couple of weeks ago, Anthony woke up to find Bobo was gone. He was distressed and immediately contacted friends to help him look for Bobo. They made signs and put them all over town. They talked to the people who knew Anthony and Bobo. When a dog matching Bobo's description showed up at MAS yesterday, one of our employees, Emily, recognized Bobo immediately! She called the number on the LOST poster, and Anthony's friend gave him a ride to the shelter within minutes to see Bobo again.

Their reunion was pure joy. Bobo could not contain his happiness at seeing his dad again.

His best friend was neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and they found out he was heartworm negative.

Anthony was given a year's supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food, and a harness, leash, collar, and ID tag.

"Bobo is healthy and happy, but he needs to keep going to the vet every year to stay that way," MAS said.

If you'd like to donate toward his continued care at Utopia Animal Hospital so that's one less thing Anthony has to worry about, call 901-746-8758.

