0 Memphis homeowner frustrated after Verizon begins unannounced construction outside property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis homeowner is angry at Verizon for what he said was a lack of communication about planned construction outside his property.

Jack Borg turned to FOX13 for help because he said a contractor for Verizon installed new equipment but never said when the work would either start or end.

The house on North Cooper Street has history for Borg.

"My family has owned it for over a hundred years," said Borg.

Recent history involving the property, recent as in last week, has Borg dumbfounded because it is a hazard.

"There is a lot of foot traffic here. Old ladies and people stumbling around," Borg said.

He blamed the unfinished sidewalk on Verizon contractors making improvements to its underground cables.

Borg didn't find out until his tenants called to complain they had no water for hours. He arrived and found dirt piled up on his lawn.

"Call me, notify that I am going to dig a four-foot trench across your front yard," said Borg.

FOX13 called the number on that pole left by the contractors.

No option to leave a message, so we called Verizon corporate public relations three times after sending them two emails and received no response.

Borg is asking why the company did not let him know in advance about the work.

It came down to the disruption it would cause his tenants and mess to his property.

"Courtesy, that is all. They must have known this ahead of time. They could have emailed me. They could have telephoned me," said Borg. "Oh, don't worry about that. I just wanted people to know that this could happen to them."

