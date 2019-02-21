0 Memphis homeowner says MLGW is overcharging her after utility bill tripled in 3 months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Oakhaven homeowner said her MLGW bill has tripled over the past three months, going up hundreds of dollars – and the utility company hasn't explained why.

“When I opened my bill up, I almost passed out. I was speechless,” said the homeowner, who didn’t want to share her name or show her face for the interview.

The homeowner told FOX13 she doesn’t understand how her one-level home with insulated windows could generate a $738 MLGW bill when her usual average is closer to $200.

She told FOX13’s Kirstin Garriss she’s been to MLGW six times over the last three months trying to figure this out.

She shared a portion of her last conversation with the company.

“It’s something wrong because your bill… we went back two years and your records don’t show anything like this so we're going to send somebody out there to check your meter,” she said.

But she said MLGW hasn't sent anyone to her home yet.

FOX13 reached out MLGW about her case and a spokesperson said they’re researching her case.

In a statement, the company said: “We always work with our customers to solve any issues they may have with their bills.”

Additionally, she told FOX13 a customer service representative said her next bill was going to be reduced and she wouldn’t have any late fees, but when we reviewed her bill for February that wasn't the case.

“I'll speak for myself, [I can’t] continue to live and pay this kind of light bill. I don’t like asking for help, I want to be able take care of myself,” she said.

This woman already works a full-time job Monday through Friday and now, she's starting to work part-time on the weekends to try and get ahead on these bills.

