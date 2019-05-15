Memphis hospital providing free classes to help prevent deaths from gunshot, puncture wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Gun Violence Archives shows more than 5,000 people have died from gunshot wounds this year alone in the United States.
Regional One provides free “Stop The Bleed” classes for anyone who wants to learn how to stop people from dying through puncture wounds.
Robert Mabe teaches the class. It’s free and lasts around an hour depending on how large the groups are.
“Folks learn CPR because you need to do CPR before EMS arrives, the same thing with bleed control,” he said. “If you don’t stop severe bleeding, they won’t make it until the ambulance arrives.”
There are two different ways to try and stop bleeding. First, to add pressure to the wound with cloth. He said people can use anything like a dish towel or clothing.
Second, people can try packing. You loop cloth around your finger and literally pack the wound until it is filled with material.
“Think in Memphis last year,” Mabe said. “How many homicides did we have? A third of them could still be alive today if the person next to them knew these two easy steps.”
To sign up for the class contact Regional One or visit their website here.
