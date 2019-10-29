0 Memphis hosts summit to help tackle local housing challenges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of people gathered at the Botanic Garden for the Inaugural State of Memphis Housing Summit to address housing issues throughout the city.

We spoke to one woman who says her community is continuously ignored and in need of repair.

When driving through Hyde Park you may see several vacant homes falling apart with overgrown yards littered with trash.

Janice Mondie a life-long resident, she sees a community worth fighting for. "I see potential," said Hyde.

Which is why she spoke out at the Inaugural State of Memphis. Hosted by the Division of Housing and Community Development.

The summit touched on several issues, including gentrification and red lining, but city leaders said the biggest issue for the area is blighted properties.

"Our biggest challenge is the quality of housing in our community," said Paul Young, the Director of Housing and Community Development.

Young also spoke about how the poor quality of housing leads to health issues.

"Things like increased asthma, lead poisoning. So, we want to make sure we're addressing those things," young said.

To combat some of the issues people in Memphis face, the Division of Housing and Community Development dedicates $13 million annually.

There are a number of home repair programs through MLGW, the Community of Housing and Development and several other groups.

Here is a link http://memphishcd.org/hcd/index.php/how-can-we-help-you-2/

