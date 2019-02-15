0 Memphis hotel closed for second time since 2014, declared public nuisance by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis hotel has just been closed and declared a public nuisance by police.

The Governor’s Inn in the 2400 block of Mt. Moriah Road was declared a public nuisance by Memphis police after a lengthy history of criminal activity at the hotel.

There was a large police presence at the hotel Friday morning, as police cleared out the building to carry out the declaration.

Police said between March 2017 and September 2018, officers responded to approximately 57 calls at the hotel.

Some of the incidents reported involved robberies, rape, prostitution, aggravated assaults, drug sales/possession, drug overdose deaths, armed parties, suspicious persons, and multiple complaints of theft.

In 2017, a Memphis man was shot and killed inside the hotel. Two people were arrested, but later released due to lack of prosecution.

The victim’s family is still searching for answers in that cold case two years later.

During that period, MPD said officers arrested approximately 20 people involved in criminal activity on or near the property. At least eight of those people had active warrants for their arrest.

On Jan. 24, 2019, police concluded their investigation into the property and submitted their findings to the Shelby County Attorney General’s Office. Officials then declared the hotel to be a public nuisance.

Police said the property owner and manager will be “temporarily restrained from conducting business” at the hotel pending a court hearing on Feb. 19.

This is the second time the Governor’s Inn has been closed under similar circumstances, according to investigators.

In May 2014, the attorney general’s office, MPD, and the West Tennessee Violent Crime & Drug Task Force shut down the hotel due to “complaints of robberies, drug sells, aggravated assaults, and thefts.”

