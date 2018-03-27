0 Memphis hotels filling fast for MLK50

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis hotels are filling up fast for next week’s MLK50 celebrations.

Memphis Police Department is expecting up to 75,000 people to visit the for the events honoring Dr. King.

RELATED: MPD preparing for large crowds during MLK50

The National Civil Rights Museum draws crowds even when it's closed. With the 50th observance of Dr. Kings assignation next week, hotels have begun to sell out now.

Terrence Hutton told FOX13 he and his wife planned early to find lodging. “We made a reservation about two months ago, two or three months ago actually for today, late March,” said Hutton.

Trending stories:

FOX 13 went online and checked four websites, Hotels.com, Travelocity.com, Expedia.com and Orbitz.com for hotel vacancies arriving on Tuesday, April 3rd and leaving Thursday, April 5th.

Many of hotels in downtown Memphis such as the Westin and Marriot are sold out but calling the business directly is worth the effort.

FOX13 visited the Hotel Napoleon to ask about vacancies and was told they have about six rooms available but expect to be sold out soon. An employee at The Madison Hotel told us it has two rooms available but don’t expect them to last.

Brie Katz's family made hotel reservations months ago, but had they waited, options would be limited.

On those same websites, FOX13 found hotel space but in West Memphis, Arkansas or DeSoto County, Mississippi.

MLK50 is another reminder that Memphis still needs more hotel space for big events and conferences.

“Anybody trying to get a room this week early next week, I don’t think it’s going to happen,” said Terrence Hutton.

Most hotels expect vacancies to open up on Thursday as the MLK50 celebrations conclude but those rooms might be snapped up for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. southern regional convention.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.