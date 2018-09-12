Memphis house plagued by violence catches fire

FOX13 is working to learn the latest on fire, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
A Memphis house which has been wrapped in crime scene tape multiple times in the last 10 days caught on fire early Wednesday morning.
Memphis firefighters battled the flames on the 3000 block of Pershing Avenue around 2 a.m.
In the last two weeks, a total of four people have been shot at the same location.
One man was killed and the other three were taken to the hospital fighting for their lives in two separate shootings.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
