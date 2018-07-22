  • Memphis husband shot and killed wife and man after overnight argument, police say

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police say a husband shot and killed his wife and another man late Saturday night.

    Officers arrived on the scene at 11:15 in the 2300 block of Hawkins Mill in Frayser.

    Police found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. Both victims were pronounced dead.

    Investigators told FOX13 the suspect is married to the female victim.

    MPD said the husband fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.

