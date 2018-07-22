Memphis husband shot and killed wife and man after overnight argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police say a husband shot and killed his wife and another man late Saturday night.
Officers arrived on the scene at 11:15 in the 2300 block of Hawkins Mill in Frayser.
Police found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. Both victims were pronounced dead.
Investigators told FOX13 the suspect is married to the female victim.
MPD said the husband fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.
On 7/21 at 11:15pm officers responded to a shooting at 2384 Hawkins Mill. Officers located a male & female suffering from GSWs. Both were pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 22, 2018
The shooting stemmed from an argument. The suspect is married to the female victim. He fled the scene in a GMC Yukon.
