0 Memphis' iconic Wonder Bread factory completely renovated with new tenant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Changes are coming to a historic piece of the Memphis skyline.

The Wonder Bread factory in the Edge District is undergoing major renovations, and soon will have a new tenant.

It won’t be cranking out delicious smells or any bread but will again be a-buzz. Orion Federal Credit Union will be moving in, bringing new life to the up-and-coming Edge District.

“We are just so excited to have them in the neighborhood,” said Jennifer Oswalt with the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Back in 2017, Orion Federal Credit Union announced they’d be renovating and moving their corporate headquarters into the historic Wonder Bread Factory in the Edge District.

Their signage is up, chairs are stacked in the hallway, and moving day is here.

“We are just really pleased that instead of just leasing somewhere else for another 10 years here, then maybe move to another place, they’re planting roots,” Oswalt told FOX13 Tuesday. “They’re buying in the neighborhood and making it their own.”

The iconic Wonder Bread Factory has stood vacant since 2013. The cornerstone of the Edge District was also the most visible eyesore in a once blighted neighborhood.

Since Orion’s announcement and investment, other businesses have taken up shop in the area on the edge of Downtown Memphis.

Oswalt said that’s a good sign.

“With people planting their roots, Orion – with Leo Events and Karen Adams Design – we are just so excited by the momentum that it’s bringing, and they’ll only continue to bring that to the neighborhood,” said Oswalt.

In a press release, Orion’s CEO said they intentionally targeted a blighted area that their investment could have a ripple-effect in.

FOX13 asked Oswalt if the onus is on other Memphis-based corporations to do the same in other notable abandoned historical properties.

“It started with Crosstown, but then Tennessee Brewery,” she said. “So, we’ve had a great tradition now of doing this and reusing our building stock in Memphis. I think that keeps us Memphis.”

She said most Memphians would tell you they’d like to see the same investment in the Sterick and 100 North Main buildings.

“100 North Main, behind us, is a difficult one because of its size and because of the time at which it was built. It’s not quite the same as some of the others,” said Oswalt.

Oswalt said conversations are happening regarding Memphis’ iconic historic properties. Some, like the Sterick building – which has been vacant since 1987 – will take more effort than others.

One thing she said would help would be a state historic tax credit.

Tennessee is one of only 15 states that does not incentivize the restoration of historic buildings with a tax credit.

