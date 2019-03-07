MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis in May officials announced the addition of four new acts that will join the 2019 Beale Street Music Festival lineup.
After Thursday’s addition, the total number of performers in this year’s festival is up to 64 – nearly 40 percent have Memphis ties.
The new lineup additions are popular alt-rock acts Everclear and The Claypool Lennon Delirium comprised of Les Claypool (of Primus) and Sean Lennon, along with indie pop act Echosmith and emerging Memphis rap artists Kevo Muney and Action Pack AP.
They will join the large list of performers, headlined by big names like Cardi B, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band.
Last year, the festival brought in $60 million and more than 100,000 attendees -- with several of the musicians originally coming from the Memphis area.
Three-day passes start at $135.
