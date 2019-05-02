0 Memphis in May expects big turnout for music festival despite rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A little rain isn't slowing down Memphis in May.

Some stages are already up, and the show will go on, even if it rains. The festival thanks good weather this week.

RELATED: Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more

Officials told FOX13 they’re already ahead of their assembly schedule.

“We’re actually ahead of schedule when it comes to setup because we had such great weather earlier in the week and knew there was a chance of rain today and tomorrow,” said Robert Griffin, VP of Marketing for Memphis in May.

The late-week rain is expected to linger into parts of the weekend.

“The action is still going on. There’s a lot that still can be done because of the rain,” Griffin said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Memphis in May expects one of its biggest turnouts in recent years, despite the rain. Right now, they said there are less than 1,500 3-day passes left for sale.

They believe everyone whose purchased tickets should be okay.

“Our events go on rain or shine so even when the gates open, if there’s rain, we’ll still perform,” Griffin said.

While rain isn't expected to affect the festival this weekend, heavy rains and other elements could make an impact.

“If there’s high wind, that’s different. We lower the screens that we have. Lightning… that’s a whole other scenario,” Griffin said.

Festgoers are urged to carry ponchos if caught in the rain to avoid having to carry an umbrella.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.