0 Memphis in May officials express concern over Tom Lee Park remodel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis in May officials told FOX13 they have questions about what its festival will look like in a re-designed Tom Lee Park.

Construction for that project is set to begin early this summer.

A two-lane Riverside Drive and hills are just some of the elements Memphis in May officials said could create less space to operate in.

“It’s a gorgeous park,” said James Holt, President of Memphis in May. “There’s not a whole lot of space down there.”

A list of changes to Tom Lee Park now comes with a list of concerns from its biggest draw.

Holt said the festival's architects' test fitting of the new $70-million dollar design will bring challenges.

“We had a lengthy board meeting because there’s a reduction in space,” Holt said.

Memphis in May told FOX13 it has capacity goals for its two big events.

For the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, they are hoping to have no less than 200 teams and for the Beale Street Music Festival they are looking to stay above a capacity of 30,000.

“I don’t know if there is a lot of space where you can do an event of our magnitude,” Holt said.

The Memphis River Parks Partnership said each pool in the design would be suitable for the festival and their layout shows an increase in some spaces.

Holt said getting their test-fitting done now was vital.

With Memphis in May just a few months away and construction set to begin shortly after, it is time to come together.

“We still feel it can be beautiful and enhanced, but still be a viable festival site for Memphis in May,” Holt said.

Memphis in May and the Memphis River Parks Partnership are set to meet about the issue on Tuesday morning.

