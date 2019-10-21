Memphis International Airport evacuated due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport had to be evacuated due to the severe weather.
Passengers on planes had to get off in order to ensure everyone's safety.
They also had to leave their bags on the plane.
While minor damage was sustained, the worst of the weather has now passed and normal operations have resumed at MEM.— Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) October 21, 2019
Thanks to Denise for these photos. Stay safe everyone! ⛈ https://t.co/MvY8v2drzL
Everyone who was evacuated will have to go through security clearance again. All the bags that were left on the plane have to be individually matched to their owner.
Expect delays and multiple flights will be late.
FOX13 is monitoring the situation LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
