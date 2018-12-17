Memphis International Airport experiencing delays due to fog in area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport is experiencing flight delays in the City of Memphis due to fog in the area.
Many planes in holding patterns awaiting to land at @flymemphis, while others have been diverted to alternate airports. The #fog is creating many issues this morning, but should finally begin improving soon. #Memphis #aviationwx pic.twitter.com/22d904raly— Zach Maye (@zachmayewx) December 17, 2018
All the flights that are scheduled to land are currently flying in the air until at least 10:15 a.m. due to low visibility.
