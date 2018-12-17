  • Memphis International Airport experiencing delays due to fog in area

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis International Airport is experiencing flight delays in the City of Memphis due to fog in the area. 

    All the flights that are scheduled to land are currently flying in the air until at least 10:15 a.m. due to low visibility. 

