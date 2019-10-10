Memphis International Airport starts construction on new concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis International Airport is undergoing a major construction project. Construction crews are widening the Concourse B area as the airport prepares to consolidate the three available concourses.
Glen Thomas, marketing director for Memphis International Airport, tells FOX13 the new concourse is supposed to make it easier for travelers, "It's going to be wider. There's going to be more room to move, more gate space, new amenities, higher ceilings, more natural light. All the airlines and concessions are going to be consolidated into one concourse," said Thomas.
Thursday, construction crews embarked on a monumental moment in the process as they began setting the construction beams for the building.
Melissa Cochran fly's out of MIA often. She said she never has problems getting through security or with delays, but she often notices the airport to be empty.
"It's just normally abandoned, normally empty. I'm like this Memphis, more should be going on," said Cochran.
It's one of the reasons why she's excited to see this change. "I think it being more consolidated will be a better representation of Memphis. It'll be nice, it'll be different," said Cochran.
Construction on the concourse is on schedule. The new section is expected to open in early 2021.
