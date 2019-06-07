0 Memphis investing millions of dollars for new public library in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new library is coming to the Frayser community.

This week, Memphis City Council approved nearly $4 million for the new branch.

When you walk into the Frayser branch of the Memphis Public Library System, you may notice how small it is.

Frayser resident Frances McNeal said that is one of the things she doesn’t like about it.

“The teenagers are like we have to be off in this little corner and the smaller kids in this little corner, and it’s just you know it’s not right. We need a bigger library,” she said.

She’s grateful the city is investing $3.8 million into a new one this year with an additional $6 million slated for FY2021.

The current library is 6,400 square feet and the new one will be closer to 25,000 square feet, which is more than triple in size.

According to the city, the current Frayser branch averages close 100,000 visitors a year.

Library staff told FOX13 many people visit the library to use the technology, but there are only nine computers, a few printers and only one meeting room.

McNeal said something as simple as more computers and meeting space will make a major difference in Frayser.

“We have a lot of nonprofits, we have meetings all the time and we use the library. But the meeting room is just one meeting room,” said McNeal. “We’ll have several meeting rooms so that will be great for nonprofits to meet in the Frayser area.”

