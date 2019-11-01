Memphis investor adds 60 Ring cameras to homes in hope to deter crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An East Memphis native is fighting crime by installing doorbell ring cameras in Sherwood Forest Homes.
Last month, FOX13 told you about the investor Andrew Glisson who is taking some of the worst properties in the city and turning them into upscale homes.
Now he is adding sixty new Ring security devices as a way to fight crime.
RELATED: Memphis investor plans to renovate more than 50 properties near Orange Mound
The East Memphis native who now lives in Houston is taking blighted properties and turning them into new and improved homes. New cabinets, updated dishwashers, and waterproof lament were just some renovations brought to the area.
A duplex on Vanuy’s that was vacant for years was literally falling apart before the program gave the building a new lease on life.
“If we can contribute our part and do the ring doorbell and contribute to that policing effort and deter that crime then it makes the neighborhood safer not only for our tenants but for everybody on the street,” said Andrew Glisson
Neighbors said they have been fighting crime here for years. They're confident new devices will going into all of Glisson’s properties will make criminals think twice.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New details released after homeowner gets into shootout with suspects
- Everything you need to know about College GameDay coming to Memphis
- Employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Dollar General
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}