  • Memphis is one of the fattest cities in the country, study says

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Research shows that Americans are some of the fattest people in the world, however Memphis is the fourth fattest city in the country, according to WalletHub.

    The study further states that in 2017, almost 40% of the U.S. population ages 15 years and older were obese.

    "Our data set ranges from share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access," according the WalletHub

    Here's a list of the top 5 fattest cities in the country:

    1. Little Rock, Arkansas
    2. Shreveport, Louisiana
    3. McAllen, Texas
    4. Memphis Tennessee,
    5. Mobile, Alabama

    Source: WalletHub

     

    Memphis also has the third highest blood pressure for adults.

    Below are the top five cities for high blood pressure.

    1. Mobile, Alabama 
    2. Shreveport, Louisiana
    3. Memphis, Tennessee
    4. Jackson, Mississippi
    5. Chattanooga, Tennessee

    For the complete list of cities on obesity and high blood pressure, click here.

