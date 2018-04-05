0 Memphis journalist faces deportation after protest arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis journalist was among the seven people arrested during a protest in downtown Memphis Tuesday, and now friends fear he may face deportation.

According to arrest records, Manuel Duran was one of several people who refused to get out of the road during Tuesday’s protest in front of the Shelby County Jail on Poplar Avenue.

Duran’s friends and colleagues told FOX13 he was simply doing his job.

“There was no reason for MPD to act the way they did with him,” Lupita Ledesma, a community activist and friend of Duran’s, said.

Duran is charged with two misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct and blocking traffic on Poplar Avenue.

Duran is a reporter for “Memphis Noticias,” a Spanish-language publication in Memphis.

The 42-year-old recorded a 24-minute video, from the start of the protest through the time of his arrest.

“He had his press pass,” Ledesma said. “He was just there to cover the story.”

Online, the Latino community and supporters are sharing this petition, asking Shelby County Sheriff Bill Oldham to release Duran from the Shelby County Jail.

“He has posted bond,” Ledesma said. “So the question is, why does Shelby County still have him detained?”

According to court records, Duran paid his $100 bond Wednesday, shortly after his arrest.

Friends and supporters fear Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to deport Duran.

“We want to raise awareness about what’s going on,” Ledesma said.

She and others fear law enforcement isn’t being transparent about detainments and deportations.

When ICE wants a local law enforcement agency to detain an undocumented person, Homeland Security sends the agency this letter.

Local law enforcement is able to detain people for up to 48 hours, giving ICE time to begin the process of deporting them.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 the agency has not been asked to detain Duran. Earle Ferrell, the spokesperson, added Duran would be free to leave the jail when he paid bond.

Having paid his bond, supporters want to know why Duran is still in jail.

“If we really look at this, there is a big business behind the bonds they’re posting,” Ledesma said. “Cash is being paid. Where is the cash going? How are they handling all that? If you really look at it, this is a business.”

Duran will appear in Shelby County General Sessions court Thursday at 9:00.

