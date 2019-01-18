0 Memphis journalist facing deportation denied bond in immigration court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis journalist who is facing deportation was denied bond Thursday.

Manuel Duran’s hearing lasting 15 minutes, and now Duran will have to wait as he seeks asylum.

Judge Steven Fuller said many courts have been silent on immigration and felt he needed affirmation from a higher court.

Fuller cited a lack of decisions made in higher courts for his reasoning to deny the bond.

Now after nine months in detention, Duran will have to wait a little longer.

FOX13 spoke with Duran’s attorney, Gracie Willis, as she left the Louisiana hearing.

“His family has been without a vital member of their family and the community has been without a really necessary member of the community,” said Willis.

Duran will continue to be held as the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reviews his case for asylum. In the meantime, they are weighing different options, including another appeal.

Willis told FOX13 there is a possibility of habeas corpus, but that decision could take months.

While the judge doesn’t feel like he can make the decision, Willis said ICE can and should release Duran.

“At this point, ICE has discretion. ICE can at any point decide to release Mr. Duran,” Willis said. “His continued detention is a waste of resources, it’s unnecessary, and at any point they can decide to release him on what’s called an order of supervision.”

FOX13 reached out to ICE, but we are waiting to hear back.

