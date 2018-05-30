  • Memphis journalist granted stay of deportation

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Memphis Latino journalist Manuel Duran was granted a stay of deportation late Tuesday night, according to his attorney at the southern poverty law center.

    The Atlanta Board of Immigration still has to look at Duran’s appeal regarding his final order of removal. It could be weeks before that is ruled on, and the stay ensures Duran is not deported before his appeal is heard by another judge.

    Federal authorities said they planned to deport Duran on Wednesday.

    His lawyers said they received information that he was facing deportation and they said they are thrilled that a stay was granted at the last minute.

