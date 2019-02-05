0 Memphis launches 'Buy901' database for women and minority-owned businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis is trying to make it easier for you to find certified women and minority businesses in the community with a new database called “Buy901.”

Crystell Oliver is a credit specialist who's been in business for about five years, and she said one of her biggest challenges as a small business is marketing.

“How do you reach other people that aren't on social media? Because I have a huge following, but I want to reach out to more people that aren't on social media,” said Oliver, CEO of Dream Team Solutions, LLC.

She said she’s excited about the city's latest initiative called Buy901 because of its potential to increase her marketing.

Oliver is one of the nearly 600 businesses in this directory of certified women and minority-owned businesses. This is also the same database of vendors the city uses for potential contracts and bids.

“You have so many people who say they do a service, but they don’t have the credentials behind it,” said Oliver. “So, by the time they get to me, it’s kind of like ‘oh well are you sure you can?’ There's always some doubt there until they actually get with me and they get the services.”

Mayor Jim Strickland announced the new site during his 2019 State of the City address last week. Oliver said a directory of this kind is well overdue for customers and business owners.

She believes it'll encourage other small business owners to become certified with the city’s Equal Business Opportunity or Small Business Enterprise ordinances.

Some of those requirements include doing business for at least six months prior to their application and maintaining their headquarters or principal office in the City of Memphis.

“It wasn't difficult at all because I had everything in order, but some business owners don’t,” Oliver said. “But I think this will definitely boost them to do that because if you're certified and you’re going to be on this listing then it’s more business.”

The website is already accessible for the community and the city of Memphis will host an informal kick-off for the new Buy901 database on Feb. 14.

